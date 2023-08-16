A redevelopment project along Rainbow Boulevard in Westwood remains in the discussion phase amid recent concept changes.
The Westwood Planning Commission at its meeting Aug. 7 discussed a preliminary development plan — along with two rezoning requests and two replatting requests — for the mixed-use project Mission Woods-based developer Karbank Holdings LLC, wants to build.
After about three hours of hearing from the developer and dozens of public commenters, the planning commission decided to push the item to its September meeting.
The most recent conceptual designs show taller, more colorful buildings on the site, which sparked pushback from several residents who spoke at the meeting.
This concept for office buildings and a 3.5-acre public park aims to remake a key piece of land where Joe Dennis Park is, where the original Westwood View Elementary building still sits at 2511 W. 50th St., and also where the now-demolished Westwood Christian Church once stood is at 5050 Rainbow Blvd.
Latest plans envision taller, colorful buildings
- A concept shared by the developer shows two buildings with three stories and two buildings with four stories, opposed to the two- and three-story buildings in the original concept.
- The office buildings are also different colors: One blue three-story building, one gray four-story building, one terracotta orange four-story building and a green three-story building.
- The latest plan also includes two “pavilion” buildings behind the four office buildings that would be for retail, according to city documents.
- Under the plan, the “pavilion” buildings face the park and public restrooms are attached to them.
- The city park is not included in the preliminary development plan because it cannot be built unless the Karbank redevelopment project is built, City Administrator Leslie Herring clarified for the planning commission.
Residents dislike the height of the proposed development
- Several residents spoke at the Aug. 7 planning commission meeting, many of whom said they disliked the new taller height of the proposed buildings.
- Some also expressed concern about potential vacancies at a commercial building.
- One resident said three- to four-story buildings don’t “scream neighborhood” to her.
- She said that if the proposal looked similar to the Fairway Shops, a one-story retail center nearby, she might feel better about the development.
- “My point is that I am not necessarily against the development, rather, I remain unconvinced that the current proposal aligns with the well-being and the essence of Westwood,” the resident said.
Commissioners press developer on tenants
- Commissioner Sarah Page asked Steve Karbank, chairman of Karbank Real Estate Company, who was at the meeting, how he can be sure the development will attract tenants when there are commercial vacancies across the Kansas City metropolitan area.
- Karbank pointed to the Shawnee Mission Parkway and State Line Road office complex the company built, which houses financial and business services tenants.
- He said people want to work in their neighborhoods in “top-quality buildings… like what we’re proposing in this community.”
- Karbank said as for the retail components of the proposed projects, he anticipates “higher-end” tenants than the ones at the Country Club Plaza, for example.
- Commissioner David Kelman cautioned that there needs to be a balance because as a Westwood resident, he said a café feels like an attainable tenant whereas something like a Fendi designer store feels stand-offish.
What’s next:
- The city council took no action on any of the items related to the proposed development last week.
- Instead, the public hearing is now continued until the next planning commission meeting on Sept. 11.
- That meeting starts at 7 p.m. at city hall, 4700 Rainbow Blvd.
Go deeper: Watch the entire Westwood Planning Commission meeting here.
