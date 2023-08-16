A redevelopment project along Rainbow Boulevard in Westwood remains in the discussion phase amid recent concept changes.

The Westwood Planning Commission at its meeting Aug. 7 discussed a preliminary development plan — along with two rezoning requests and two replatting requests — for the mixed-use project Mission Woods-based developer Karbank Holdings LLC, wants to build.

After about three hours of hearing from the developer and dozens of public commenters, the planning commission decided to push the item to its September meeting.