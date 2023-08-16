School is back in session, Shawnee Mission.

Shawnee Mission students in grades 1 to 7, 9 and 12 started the 2023-24 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 15. (Other secondary students and kindergarten students start school on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 17, respectively).

At Mill Creek Elementary, a Shawnee Mission Northwest feeder school, teachers welcomed students into their new classrooms for the first time Tuesday morning.