School is back in session, Shawnee Mission.
Shawnee Mission students in grades 1 to 7, 9 and 12 started the 2023-24 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 15. (Other secondary students and kindergarten students start school on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 17, respectively).
At Mill Creek Elementary, a Shawnee Mission Northwest feeder school, teachers welcomed students into their new classrooms for the first time Tuesday morning.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1