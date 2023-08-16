Performance Rehab opens clinic near downtown Overland Park

Located on the northwest corner of 75th Street and Metcalf Avenue, Performance Rehab KCOI occupies a space previously housed by 24 Hour Fitness. The building at 7420 Metcalf Ave. had sat vacant since 2016.

Performance Rehab KCOI has opened its new Overland Park headquarters into a vacant space near downtown Overland Park.

The new facility is double the size of the old space near Antioch

Alexa Akard, marketing director of PT Partners, a local company that supports Performance Rehab, said the company was looking to find more space than their location at 8825 W. 75th St. accommodated and were hoping to stay in the neighborhood.

Performance Rehab saw the new space as an opportunity to both see clients and also house the growing operation’s administrative needs, Akard added.

“We had been at 75th and Antioch for a number of years and had outgrown the space,” Akard said. “We more than doubled our facility size when moving and will have room to continue growing our team and serving more patients.”

Performance Rehab supports Kansas City Ballet

Akard noted the new location not only accomplishes Performance Rehab’s goal of staying in the area, but it will also ensure that their main hub for their performing arts programs and partnership with the Kansas City Ballet is visible and accessible.

“There is a lot of strength, endurance, and overall athleticism that is required in performing arts, particularly for the professional level athletes at KC Ballet,” Akard said. “Our performing arts team works throughout the season to prevent and treat injuries.”

Performance Rehab operates 11 locations around Johnson County, specializing in areas that include physical therapy, sports medicine and wellness classes like yoga and pilates. The company also offers outpatient rehabilitation in collaboration with the Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute.

The first Performance Rehab location opened in Overland Park in 2006 at 11408 W. 135th St.

“We hope to continue to expand our reach in the Kansas City area,” Akard said. “(We want) to continue to provide the high level of care that patients and providers have come to expect from Performance Rehab KCOI.”

Ben McCarthy is a contributor to the Post and other publications in the Kansas City area. He can be reached at ben.c.mccarthy@gmail.com with questions, comments and story suggestions.