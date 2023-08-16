  Ben McCarthy  - Overland Park

Performance Rehab opens clinic near downtown Overland Park

Performance Rehab opened its new Overland Park facility July 31. Photo via Facebook.

Performance Rehab KCOI has opened its new Overland Park headquarters into a vacant space near downtown Overland Park.

Located on the northwest corner of 75th Street and Metcalf Avenue, Performance Rehab KCOI occupies a space previously housed by 24 Hour Fitness. The building at 7420 Metcalf Ave. had sat vacant since 2016.