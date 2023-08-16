The Board of County Commissioners began the process Thursday that will result in a new tower to handle the 82,000 takeoffs and landings each year at the center, near Gardner. The first step was approval of a design contract with Burns and McDonnell for $600,200. That will make the project “shovel ready” for construction, possibly with federal funds, said Larry Peet, deputy director for the county’s airport commission.

At 81 years old, it’s finally time to replace the air traffic control tower at New Century AirCenter in Johnson County, county commissioners have decided.

Safety and accessibility issues with the old tower

Built as the Olathe Naval Air Station in 1942, shortly after the United States entered World War II, the existing tower has many deficiencies and is well past its useful life, he said. Some are operational safety issues that have been flagged by the Federal Aviation Administration during reviews.

Chief among the deficiencies is limited visibility to the west, where a wall obstructs the view, he said.

The tower also does not meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The only way to the top of the 70-foot structure is by climbing stairs, he said.

County seeking federal funds to pay for new tower

A new tower will also have upgraded equipment, automating such things as the flight information strips with flight plans for planes operating above 18,000 feet, he said.

The tower’s age and design make it cost-prohibitive to rehab the existing structure, according to county documents.

The funding approved Thursday comes from the Airport Enterprise Fund, which consists of revenue from leasing and various fees.

The entire project could cost around $15 million, with the county pursuing federal sources for the remainder.

Options for federal funding include the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. That would provide 90% of the expense from the federal government with a 10% match from the county airport budget.

There’s also a possibility of getting the entire amount as a federal spending request. U.S. Sen Jerry Moran made that request in the Senate, but it awaits House approval, where it has Rep. Sharice Davids’ support, Peet said.

New Century is the third busiest towered airport in Kansas and has been undergoing a development boom recently, according to the county.

