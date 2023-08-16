  Roxie Hammill  - Transportation

New Century AirCenter in Johnson County replacing aging air traffic control tower

New Century AirCenter

Johnson County will replace the 81-year-old air traffic control tower at the New Century AirCenter. Photo courtesy Johnson County Government.

At 81 years old, it’s finally time to replace the air traffic control tower at New Century AirCenter in Johnson County, county commissioners have decided.

The Board of County Commissioners began the process Thursday that will result in a new tower to handle the 82,000 takeoffs and landings each year at the center, near Gardner. The first step was approval of a design contract with Burns and McDonnell for $600,200. That will make the project “shovel ready” for construction, possibly with federal funds, said Larry Peet, deputy director for the county’s airport commission.