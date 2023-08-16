  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Transportation

Toll lane floated as way to ease K-10 congestion in JoCo

The 17.5-mile stretch of K-10 that runs through Johnson County and the surrounding traffic corridor is the focus of an ongoing KDOT study that aims to bring safety improvements and draw down congestion on this key east and west connector.

Kansas Highway 10 and its surrounding corridor could look quite different through Johnson County over the next few years.

Possible improvements now on the table include adding express toll lanes, widening the highway and other solutions all aimed at drawing down congestion on this major east-west connection.

On Tuesday, Cameron McGowan, the project manager for the ongoing K-10 corridor study from engineering firm HNTB, told the Olathe City Council that nothing is set in stone right now.

