The city of Prairie Village this week is making what it calls a “second and final pass” to pick up debris from July’s severe storms.

City crews earlier this week marked where large piles of yard and tree debris had been piled up on the curb and are planning to come around and pick them up this week.

Smaller branches should still be bundled together and placed at the curb on residents’ regular trash day for pick up by Republic, the city’s private waste collection contractor.

The city has contracted with AshBritt, a Florida-based disaster recovery company, to pick up larger logs and debris from last month’s storms.

According to an update late last week, much of the remaining debris to be picked up in Prairie Village is concentrated in the northern part of the city, north of 75th Street and west of Mission Road.

🗓 Public meetings Wednesday

Special Prairie Village City Council meeting, 6 p.m. [View agenda]

Johnson County Park and Recreation District board, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Overland Park Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Tuesday stories

📰 Other local news

Overland Park man charged in Lawrence incident. Dylan Holker, 21, faces charges of aggravated burglary and assault after he allegedly broke into his neighbor’s home and flashed a gun because he was upset at the noise his neighbor was making. [ WIBW ]

Dish Network to close Overland Park office. The three offices being closed, including two others in New Jersey and California, are tied to the satellite company’s recent foray into the retail wireless market. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

Olathe Schools remains short on bus drivers. The district’s bus contractors said they’re still looking for drivers to fill vacant positions, even after Olathe Schools cut dozens of routest last year. [ Fox 4 ]

📸 A thousand words

It will be over before you know it. The Class of 2027 — freshmen, in other words — were welcomed to the campus at Shawnee Mission West for the first day of classes Tuesday. Photo via Twitter.