A Johnson County Community College employee has been convicted of disorderly conduct for his aggressive behavior in traffic.

The conviction in Overland Park Municipal Court follows a campus police report filed by a student, who reported the JCCC groundskeeper, Daniel Rainey, for yelling at her and threatening her in traffic near the campus.

The incident happened in April 2022

A police report filed with the JCCC campus police department states the incident involved Rainey and JCCC student Maya Kalmus, who was heading down College Boulevard toward the campus at the time.

According to the report, Kalmus encountered Rainey in his car as she exited U.S. Highway 69 and turned right under College Boulevard.

Rainey began cutting her off in traffic and yelling at her to roll down her window, so she began recording him with her phone.

When he noticed the phone, the report states Rainey started threatening to follow Kalmus and physically harm her — at which time she called her mother, and then the Overland Park Police Department.

Rainey said he was “brake-checked”

In the JCCC police report, Rainey cited being “cut off” by Kalmus, about which he “confronted” her.

When asked about his threats against Kalmus, he said he had been upset about her driving and that they both “had said some things back and forth.”

Before filing with the Overland Park Municipal Court, JCCC campus police originally sent the case to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, which ultimately declined to prosecute.

Rainey has received a 30-day probation

Rainey appeared at the Overland Park Municipal Court on Aug. 3 and pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct, specifically for use of “obscene / abusive language.”

As part of his probation, Rainey must attend anger control education courses and counseling within six months, and he is prohibited from contacting Kalmus.

Overland Park Municipal Court records indicate Rainey also must pay $390 in fines.

As of Aug. 15, Rainey remained listed as the campus groundskeeper in the JCCC directory. Ongoing employment is also a condition of his probation.

