Inside JCPRD: It’s not too late to give public input on Art Nine disc golf course proposals

The public can provide input on art concept proposals for a future Art Nine disc golf course in Shawnee Mission Park through Aug. 21. Input can be made online or at two JCPRD locations.

By David Markham

There’s still time to provide input on design concepts from six area artists who are seeking to create artwork for an Art Nine disc golf course scheduled to open in Shawnee Mission Park in mid-2024. The artists’ concepts went on public display on Aug. 7 and feedback can be provided through Aug. 21.

The art proposals are now displayed online at JCPRD.com/1913/Art-Nine-Disc-Golf-Course, as well as in person at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, and at the JCPRD Administration Building near Shawnee Mission Park’s 7900 Renner Road entrance.