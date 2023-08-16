  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Bridge to Fit

Bridge to Fit: Aging strong – 5 tips to prevent muscle loss as you age

At BridgeFit Personal Training, we help adults 40+ and beginners lose weight, gain energy, and get strong even if they are overwhelmed by their busy schedule or haven't found a solution that works long-term.

When you hit 30 years old, you start to lose muscle.

Then at 40, some research suggests you lose 1% of your muscle per year.

If nothing is done to prevent this muscle loss, it can lead to: