Shirley Joyce McCoy, 81, of Olathe, Kansas passed away peacefully on August 12, 2023. Shirley was born on November 2, 1941 to Carl and Bernice (Bevins) Gottschalck in Omaha, Nebraska.

Shirley grew up in Omaha and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1959. Shirley met her husband Charles “Chuck” soon after, and they were married 58 years. They raised their family in Olathe where she worked for Honeywell (Allied Signal, King Radio) for 35 years before retiring.

Shirley loved spending her free time with a good book and often shared these stories by swapping her books with her family and friends. She spent most mornings learning new techniques by watching quilting shows and often stopped into quilting stores to add to her stockpile or to find new projects to share with her loved ones. Gardening was a passion of hers and she enjoyed working in the yard while she had been able. Most of all Shirley loved her family and spending time together. She was generous, devoted, strong and courageous to the end of her days.