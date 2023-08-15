Shirley Joyce McCoy, 81, of Olathe, Kansas passed away peacefully on August 12, 2023. Shirley was born on November 2, 1941 to Carl and Bernice (Bevins) Gottschalck in Omaha, Nebraska.
Shirley grew up in Omaha and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1959. Shirley met her husband Charles “Chuck” soon after, and they were married 58 years. They raised their family in Olathe where she worked for Honeywell (Allied Signal, King Radio) for 35 years before retiring.
Shirley loved spending her free time with a good book and often shared these stories by swapping her books with her family and friends. She spent most mornings learning new techniques by watching quilting shows and often stopped into quilting stores to add to her stockpile or to find new projects to share with her loved ones. Gardening was a passion of hers and she enjoyed working in the yard while she had been able. Most of all Shirley loved her family and spending time together. She was generous, devoted, strong and courageous to the end of her days.
Shirley is survived by her four children, Tim (Kelly) McCoy of Olathe, KS, Bev (Cecil) McCoy of Harrisonville, MO, Tom (Nicki) McCoy of Marceline, MO, and Jeanine (Craig) Gentry of Moraga, CA; ten grandchildren, Melissa, Mechelle, Lora, TJ, Kyle, Nate, Hunter, Hailey, Brandon and Maya, and great grandchildren, Ella, Elias, Elliott, Everly, Susan and Emma; brother, Carl (Janie) Gottschalck of Omaha, NE, sister, Judy Ostransky of Wahoo, NE, brother-in-law, Charlie Incontro of Omaha, NE, and sister-in-law, Barbara McCoy of Overland Park, KS; many nieces and nephews, and her devoted, furry companion, Carlee.
Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Chuck, her parents, Carl and Bernice Gottschalck, her sister, Bonnie Incontro, father and mother-in-law, Lyle and Ivy McCoy, and brother-in-laws, Jerry Ostransky and JC McCoy.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Olathe Hospice House or Wayside Waifs.
