  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee council rejects another mayoral appointment as tensions simmer

Shawnee Councilmembers Tony Gillette (left), Tammy Thomas, Eric Jenkins and Mike Kemmling and Mayor Michelle Distler (right). On Monday, some councilmembers and Mayor Distler butted heads over ongoing tensions related to appointments to the city's many volunteer boards, particularly the planning commission. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that a state law governing mayoral appointments is inapplicable in Shawnee. The city exempted itself from the state law in November 2016 via charter ordinance 45.

Disagreements continue among Shawnee city leaders about how to handle appointments to volunteer boards for the city in the final months of Mayor Michelle Distler’s term.

On Monday, the Shawnee City Council was presented with two appointments but voted to approve only one.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

