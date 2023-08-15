  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village petitions clear county hurdle — What’s next?

A Prairie Village city hall new construction build would feature a remade city council chambers.

The Johnson County Election Office cleared signatures on all three of Stop Rezoning Prairie Village's petitions, but is asking the city to determine whether or not the petitions are valid. The city council is hosting a special meeting on Aug. 16. File photo.

The Johnson County Election Office on Monday certified signatures for three separate resident-led petitions in Prairie Village, thrusting the spotlight back on the city in a heated dispute over housing and governance in the Johnson County suburb.

In determining that each petition had the required number of valid signatures, the election office is now asking the city to confirm whether the petitions themselves should be validated and put on the ballot.

At last week’s city council meeting, Prairie Village’s city attorney argued that the petitions should be invalidated for technical reasons.

