  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

Merriam approves $9M issuance in bonds for Kmart redevelopment

Merriam Grand Station construction site

The city of Merriam approved the issuance of $9 million of industrial revenue bonds for Merriam Grand Station, the Kmart redevelopment. Above, the Merriam Grand Station construction site. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Bonds for redeveloping the Merriam Kmart project are being issued.

The Merriam City Council on Monday unanimously approved an ordinance to issue up to $9 million worth of industrial revenue bonds for the Kmart redevelopment, now called Merriam Grand Station.

Merriam Grand Station is a $130 million redevelopment at the southwest corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road. The mixed-use project features restaurant and retail spaces, civic space, a parking structure and two apartment buildings.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.