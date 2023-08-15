Bonds for redeveloping the Merriam Kmart project are being issued.

The Merriam City Council on Monday unanimously approved an ordinance to issue up to $9 million worth of industrial revenue bonds for the Kmart redevelopment, now called Merriam Grand Station.

Merriam Grand Station is a $130 million redevelopment at the southwest corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road. The mixed-use project features restaurant and retail spaces, civic space, a parking structure and two apartment buildings.