Marie Weafer

The Weafer family moved 29 times over the years and each move offered her the opportunity to add new friends to her extended Army family. She was a reliable volunteer wherever they went. Catholic chapels, Army thrift shops, Officers’ wives clubs, and post museums all benefitted from Marie’s energy and ideas.

She was born on October 1, 1930, in Woburn, Mass., the only child of George and Nora Larivee. She met the love of her life, William “Buck” Weafer in the 7th grade and they were married following his graduation from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1954. As an inseparable team, they went on to serve in the Army for a full 30-year career–Buck, in uniform and Marie, a dedicated Army wife. Their four children, Tom, Bob, Ann and Liz (Mary), were raised with their loving example of service and cheerful generosity. Marie loved being an Army wife.

Over the years, Marie received public recognition for her volunteer work with the award of the Military Wife of the Year at Fort Bliss, TX; the President’s Volunteer Service Award signed by President Barack Obama, and the Department of the Army Commander’s Award for Public Service. Retirement did not slow Marie down as she and Buck continued to serve their community in Leavenworth, KS. Their antique and craft business, “Buckwheats” kept them busy traveling, buying (the title “professional shopper” was certainly created for Marie!), dealing and, best of all, making more new friends.

A part of their business was making those small painted wooden houses labeled with the names of forts and duty stations around the world where people had been stationed. Buck estimates they made 22,000 of them over the years. Filling those orders kept them in touch with still more friends, old and new, around the globe. Marie was also an avid sports fan. Happy days were filled with a Royals win, a Chiefs victory and, best of all, Army beating Navy! With her diminutive size and distinctive New England accent, Marie was a bundle of energy and activity throughout her life. She possessed an uncanny ability to meet new people and make an immediate connection with them. She never met a stranger and never forgot the people she met. They remembered her too.

Over the years, she sent thoughtful hand-written notes by the hundreds to family, friends, new acquaintances, workers, businessesanyone she wanted to be sure she remembered and thanked. Sometimes the notes would be hand-delivered with a plate of homemade brownies or a can of special cookies. Marie was a devoted Catholic throughout her life who attended Mass whenever possible. She read her prayer books every morning, recited her novenas, and often advised anyone within earshot to “say your prayers”. Good advice for all of us. She was ready to join the Lord. Marie often said, “Family is everything.”

She is survived by her “Sweetie” of 69 years, Colonel (Ret.) William “Buck” Weafer; sons Tom Weafer (Ann Horner) and Bob Weafer (Lisa); daughters Ann Raney (Tom) and Liz Walling (Todd); 7 grandchildren: Douglas Raney (Emma), Jennifer Raney, Kelly Weafer, Kyle Weafer, Sarah Bravo (Heinner), Leah Rettig, Jack Weafer; and one great-granddaughter, Summer Hollenbach. The funeral Mass for Marie will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W. 103rd St., Overland Park, KS on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. with a brief visitation preceding the service at 12:30 – 1 p.m. Interment services will follow at the Leavenworth National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Canine Companions at https://canine.org/donate/.