Marie Weafer

With great sadness, the family of Marie Weafer announces her passing on August 14, 2023.

She was born on October 1, 1930, in Woburn, Mass., the only child of George and Nora Larivee. She met the love of her life, William “Buck” Weafer in the 7th grade and they were married following his graduation from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1954. As an inseparable team, they went on to serve in the Army for a full 30-year career–Buck, in uniform and Marie, a dedicated Army wife. Their four children, Tom, Bob, Ann and Liz (Mary), were raised with their loving example of service and cheerful generosity. Marie loved being an Army wife.

The Weafer family moved 29 times over the years and each move offered her the opportunity to add new friends to her extended Army family. She was a reliable volunteer wherever they went. Catholic chapels, Army thrift shops, Officers’ wives clubs, and post museums all benefitted from Marie’s energy and ideas.