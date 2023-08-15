  A message from Fountain Mortgage  - Sponsored posts

Homebody Living: The emerging health science of sauna

Last week I wrote about the role hydration can play in our bodies and overall health, so this week I thought I’d discuss its seemingly opposite cousin, sweating. Specifically, I want to share some of the emergent science behind heat exposure and sweating during sauna use. While saunas can be highly relaxing, aid in soothing aches and pains, and be a great mindfulness activity, science is also finding possible clinical benefits from habitual use, something many global cultures have subjectively observed for thousands of years.

For whatever reason, Americans typically ignore their gym’s sauna or sparingly go, something that may be costing us in terms of our health and longevity. One classically pro-sauna country, Finland, has seemingly led the charge in heat exposure research as it has emerged in prominence over the last decade.

While it’s important to note that correlation does not necessarily equal causation in medical studies, high volume, diverse sample sizes, long-range longitudinal studies, and control groups are seen as the gold standard for research to buffer against such concerns. The University of Eastern Finland seemingly had this in mind when organizing a study tracking over 2,300 men aged 42-60 over the course of 20 years. This sample size, continuity across years, and diversity of age can be rare in medical studies, something that makes its findings all the more compelling.