Dolly Parton visits JoCo, expands Imagination Library statewide

All children ages five and younger across Kansas can now get free books mailed to them through country superstar Dolly Parton's "Imagination Library" program. Above, Above, Parton performing a song at a celebratory event in Overland Park Monday. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Since Kansas became the first state outside of Tennessee to join Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program nearly two decades, roughly 4 million free books have gone into the hands of Kansas children.

More recently, the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation partnered with the Imagination Library to mail free books to kids and families inside the district.

Now, every child in Kansas 5 years old and younger will be able to enroll in the country music legend’s free book delivery program, with the help of a new $1.5 million state grant from the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund.

