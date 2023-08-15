  Andrew Gaug  - Food

Betty Rae’s, Kansas City ice cream staple, expanding to Johnson County

Betty Rae's Ice Cream's original shop opened in Kansas City's Waldo area in 2016. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

This fall, popular Kansas City-based ice cream shop Betty Rae’s will open up its first Johnson County location at 10470 S. Ridgeview Rd., in Olathe, just across the city line from Lenexa.

It will be the local business’s third location in the Kansas City metro and the first outside Kansas City, Missouri.

Betty Rae’s opened in Waldo in 2016

After the success of its original flagship location, Betty Rae’s expanded to a second shop in the River Market of Kansas City in 2018.