Best of Johnson County voting closes TODAY. Vote now and you could win $500!

Over the past month, we’ve had nearly 110,000 votes come in from readers who want to make sure their local favorites get the recognition they deserve in this year’s Best of Johnson County.

Remarkably, even with tens of thousands of votes cast, just a handful of votes separate the leaders from second place in dozens of categories. And in half a dozen categories, there’s a tie at the top.

All of which is to say: If you want to give your favorite restaurants, local businesses and Johnson County places the best chance of earning 2023 Best of Johnson County bragging rights, they need your votes TODAY!