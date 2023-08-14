Updates from Johnson County Community College: Students to benefit from groundbreaking courses, extensive resources and an enhanced campus for fall semester

For the first time this fall, the JCCC English department is offering “ChatGPT and the Future of Writing.” This face-to-face special topic course explores how emerging generative AI technologies like ChatGPT will shape written communication today — and literacy in the future.

Johnson County Community College’s 2023-24 academic year begins August 21. New and returning students will find new courses of study, innovative class subjects and updated campus spaces designed to support their learning and success.

Meeting one evening a week, this cutting-edge course is an excellent choice for traditional students and working professionals interested in exploring the subject in depth.

“Classes like ‘ChatGPT and the Future of Writing’ reflect JCCC’s commitment to providing opportunities for students to engage with topics that interest them while gaining tangible workplace skills,” said Brian Shawver, Dean of Communications, English and Journalism.

Other new classes on the roster include “Sports Communication” offered by the Journalism department, “Introduction to Printmaking” from the Fine Arts department and a Theater class focused on the Meisner Technique for actors.

Starting a new semester off right

A new semester can be overwhelming. That’s why JCCC offers several ways for students to start off successfully.

Students can explore their new class schedule with a Find Your Class tour. Led by a JCCC Cav Leader, the walk through campus helps new students find each of their classrooms, plus favorite spots for studying, snacking and collaborating.

While on campus, students can visit one of our many designated study spaces. Ideal for group projects or homework assignments, spaces like the CoLab and Library study rooms are quiet areas where Cavaliers can focus. With their JCCC ID card, students can borrow a Chromebook, Microsoft Surface tablet or Windows laptop.

A week-long celebration

JCCC hosts Welcome Week at the start of each semester to kick off campus festivities. Each day is full of fun ways to meet new friends and get to know campus life. Students can drop in for tie-dye lessons, a trivia contest, ice cream social and grab free JCCC swag. Once they’re filled with sweet treats, students can tour our Academic Resource Center—the one-stop shop for free tutoring and class assistance.

Wayfinding tables will be set up throughout the first days of school stationed with campus maps and friendly faces to help guide students to their next class.

The middle of the week marks JCCC’s favorite semester tradition, Cav Kickoff! Students spend their day discovering opportunities that will set them up for a fun and successful Cavalier experience. Walking through COM Courtyard, they can join enriching clubs and organizations, get to know various academic departments and visit with 4-year university representatives.

It’s not too late to enroll at JCCC!

Excited to join the next class of Cavaliers to learn more about the world of A.I., sports communication, printmaking or revolutionary acting techniques? There’s still time to enroll for JCCC’s fall semester! With your interests, lifestyle and schedule in mind, you can choose the class type that works for you.

Consider enrolling in a late-start or short-term course option. Late-start classes begin several weeks (or even months) after the start of the semester, covering all course material in a condensed timeframe. Short-term classes take place during part of the semester, allowing you to maximize your time. Explore your options! Start browsing upcoming courses and enroll today!