  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Students to benefit from groundbreaking courses, extensive resources and an enhanced campus for fall semester

JCCC students are gearing up for an exciting fall semester!

Johnson County Community College’s 2023-24 academic year begins August 21. New and returning students will find new courses of study, innovative class subjects and updated campus spaces designed to support their learning and success.

Emerging technologies and skillsets 

For the first time this fall, the JCCC English department is offering “ChatGPT and the Future of Writing.” This face-to-face special topic course explores how emerging generative AI technologies like ChatGPT will shape written communication today — and literacy in the future. 