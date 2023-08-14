  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

How long will Tomahawk, Mission roads intersection be closed in Prairie Village?

The intersection at Tomahawk and Mission roads, right by the Shops of Prairie Village, will remain closed until the end of the month. Above, the intersection. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The Tomahawk and Mission roads intersection, near the Shops of Prairie Village, has closed for a wastewater project and repaving.

The closure, which started Aug. 8, comes as Prairie Village’s flood control project along Mission Road between Tomahawk Road and 67th Street is underway — and as Shawnee Mission students head back to school Tuesday, Aug. 15.

