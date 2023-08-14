The Tomahawk and Mission roads intersection, near the Shops of Prairie Village, has closed for a wastewater project and repaving.
The closure, which started Aug. 8, comes as Prairie Village’s flood control project along Mission Road between Tomahawk Road and 67th Street is underway — and as Shawnee Mission students head back to school Tuesday, Aug. 15.
