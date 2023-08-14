🏊‍♂️ Here’s a look at JoCo pool hours as summer 2023 winds down

As Johnson County students head back to school, many area pools are starting to cut down on their hours of operation.

Here’s when and where you can get in a few more splashes in Johnson County as the summer comes to an end.

Prairie Village

Through Labor Day, Prairie Village’s Pool Complex, 7711 Delmar Ave., will be open daily but with diminished hours.

Starting Monday, the pool will only be open from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

On Labor Day, the pool will close for the season at 5 p.m. Prairie Village will host dog swimmers for Puppy Poolooza from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 6.

Roeland Park

The Roeland Park Aquatic Center, 4843 Rosewood Drive, has eliminated all weekday swim hours for the season, beginning last Friday.

Through Sunday, Aug. 27, the pool will only be open from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Find more on end of season hours here.

Mission

The Mission Family Aquatic Center, 5930 W 61st St., won’t have any weekday swim hours this week.

Daily swim hours resume on Aug. 21 and will last through Labor Day weekend. The pool will be open from 7 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There will also be pool hours from 7 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

There will also be swim time from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

On Labor Day, the pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. After that, the pool will be closed for the season except for the city’s Pool Party for Pooches in the evening on Sept. 5. Find more information about that event here.

Shawnee

The Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center, at 13805 Johnson Drive, is now open only in the evenings on weekdays, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The pool opens at 12:30 p.m. and closes at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

On Labor Day — the final day of the season — the pool will be open from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

Splash Cove, the water park in downtown Shawnee, officially closed for the season on Sunday.

Next weekend, the city will host K-9s at the Cove, the annual swim session for Shawnee’s four-legged residents. Sessions begin at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, for pre-registered pups. Find more information here.

Lenexa

Ad Astra Pool, near 83rd Street and Maurer Road, is closed Monday through Thursday, through the end of the season. The pool has hours on Friday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. On the weekend, it’s open from noon to 7:30 p.m.

On Labor Day, Ad Astra will be open from noon to 6 p.m. for the final day of the season.

Lenexa’s Flat Rock Creek Pool closed on Aug. 6 for the season. Indian Trails Aquatic Center in Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park did not open this year for expansive renovations to the pool.

Fairway

The Fairway Pool, at 6136 Mission Road, is now only open for Friday, Saturday and Sunday swim hours.

The pool is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Merriam

Starting next week, the outdoor Merriam city pool will reduce its weekday hours to 4 to 7 p.m.

Located at 6040 Slater St., the pool is also still open on the weekend, from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For a day-to-day breakdown of pool hours, click here.

Overland Park

Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center, at 11950 Lowell Ave., has reduced its weekday and weekend hours. Starting last week, the pool is open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. There’s also weekend swim time from noon to 7 p.m.

On Labor Day, the pool will have weekend hours before closing for the season.

Overland Park’s Bluejacket, Young’s and Stonegate pools have already closed for the 2023 season.

Leawood

The Leawood Aquatic Center is now only open Tuesdays, Thursdays and on the weekend.

The pool, in Leawood City Park at 10601 Lee Blvd., is open from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

On Labor Day, the pool will open at 11:30 a.m. and close for the season at 6 p.m.

More on JoCo pools: How work at Lenexa’s Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park could impact your summer plans