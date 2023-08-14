The infant had spent the past nine months at the hospital due to complications following her birth. Her entire stay was 269 days and included nine surgeries to get her health on track.

Addie has spent nearly every day of her life in the hospital. So, Friday, Aug. 4, marked a day of celebration — when she left after the longest NICU stay at the hospital in 15 years.

Almost 9-month-old Addie Holloway’s departure from the Overland Park Regional Medical Center earlier this month was no ordinary departure.

During that time, hospital staff members say she became “like a family member” to her extensive medical team.

Addie was born on Nov. 18, 2022

With an original due date on Dec. 18, her birth came exactly a month early.

Doctors immediately noticed complications that they later identified as gastroschisis — a birth defect involving a hole in the abdominal wall.

Shortly after her birth, she transferred to the Overland Park Regional Medical Center’s NICU — where she underwent nine surgeries over the course of her stay.

“We just kind of had to take it in stride, one day at a time,” said her mother, Hannah Eaton. “We had the best hopes for her, and she’s always been so strong, making it through and happy through everything.”

Big milestones in the hospital

Outside of her medical journey, spending her first several months of life in the hospital meant Addie experienced a few of her first milestones there.

Addie got her first teeth, started to babble and is starting to show the first signs of her personality.

“It was really great to see how she developed and changed,” Eaton said. “But at the same time, it was so hard because I had two other young kiddos at home, and I couldn’t be here. Sometimes I would come in and find out something new and have to deal with knowing that I missed a little part of that.”

Outside of visits from her family, hospital staff said her medical team also quickly started to bond with her and root for her during her stay.

“It took an entire team to take care of her,” said Thomas Lancaster, director of the hospital’s NICU. “She became a big family member here. The nurses especially, but nurses, doctors, therapists, social workers — everybody became very attached to her.”

The hospital threw a celebration the day she went home

On the day of her departure, hospital staff threw her a “graduation” celebration to send her off — which included staff who came in on their days off just to say goodbye.

“It felt so amazing,” Eaton said. “It almost felt like it wasn’t real, seeing everybody lined up there and actually getting to walk her out of the doors — it was just the best feeling ever.”

She now gets to spend time with her parents and two brothers at home, while also continuing to visit the hospital for ongoing medical appointments.

Ultimately, Lancaster said cases like Addie’s require a lot of support for both babies and their families— but between and resources like the Ronald McDonald House and Fetal Health Center, he said the hospital tries its best to give support in every possible way.

“I think as long as there’s hope, there’s going to be a way forward,” Lancaster said. “Maybe it’ll be a little rocky, but we’ll get through that storm and then it’ll be an amazing story to tell later.”