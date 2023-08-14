  Lucie Krisman  - Health

‘Best feeling ever’ — Infant girl leaves Overland Park NICU after 269 days

OPRMC Addie Holloway

Almost nine-month-old Addie Holloway’s departure from the Overland Park Regional Medical Center hospital on Aug. 4 was no ordinary departure. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Almost 9-month-old Addie Holloway’s departure from the Overland Park Regional Medical Center earlier this month was no ordinary departure.

Addie has spent nearly every day of her life in the hospital. So, Friday, Aug. 4, marked a day of celebration — when she left after the longest NICU stay at the hospital in 15 years.

The infant had spent the past nine months at the hospital due to complications following her birth. Her entire stay was 269 days and included nine surgeries to get her health on track.

