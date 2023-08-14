KHP looking for semi involved in fatal JoCo hit-and-run

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a maroon Volvo truck pulling a white trailer struck and killed a man on southbound I-35 in Olathe Saturday morning. Image courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol.
The Kansas Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in identifying a semi-truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Johnson County.
The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, on southbound Interstate 35, just north of the Santa Fe Drive exit in Olathe.
The Highway Patrol says a maroon Volvo truck tractor pulling a white trailer struck a man walking along the highway, killing him.
The victim has been identified as Maxwell Michael Pozek, 27, of Lenexa.
On Monday, the Highway Patrol released an image of the truck involved in the incident.
“There have been numerous instances and vehicles which have been successfully located, thanks to help from our citizens. We thank you and truly appreciate any help you can provide,”
Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper William Bailiff at 913-782-8100.
