KHP looking for semi involved in fatal JoCo hit-and-run

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a maroon Volvo truck pulling a white trailer struck and killed a man on southbound I-35 in Olathe Saturday morning. Image courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in identifying a semi-truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Johnson County.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, on southbound Interstate 35, just north of the Santa Fe Drive exit in Olathe.

The Highway Patrol says a maroon Volvo truck tractor pulling a white trailer struck a man walking along the highway, killing him.

