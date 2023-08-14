Joanna Mae Kelley

It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of Joanna M. Kelley (December 8, 1934 -July 26, 2023) who died peacefully surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life is to be held in Joanna’s honor at the Unity Temple on the Plaza, Saturday, August 19, at 4:00 PM. A reception will follow at the same location. Dress is casual.

Joanna leaves behind her children, Katie Dropkin (Glenn) and Mike Kelley (Julie) and four grandchildren whom she adored, Richard Dropkin and Andrew, Ethan and Parker Kelley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, John Kelley. With intelligence and quiet dignity, Joanna was a beautiful, devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother. After a rewarding career as a teacher at South City View Elementary School, she worked as a medical administrator until she retired at age 78. Joanna lived her life with compassion and kindness for others. She was a positive light in the lives of many and always worked to lift others up.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Mission Chateau who provided Joanna with loving and compassionate care.