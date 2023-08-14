David Tod Bennett (67) passed away on May 20, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas where he lived most of his life. Tod, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Lockwood, Missouri on September 26, 1955. His parents were the late Richard and Ionell Bennett. Tod was a regular Decoration-Day visitor to Shiloh Cemetery near Everton, Missouri; his ashes are buried there.

Tod was a 1973 graduate of Shawnee Mission West High School. He worked in a variety of jobs, the last being warehouse manager for Doolittle Distributing from 1999 to 2019. He was known for his dedication to the job, always putting in the extra days and hours needed to get the work done.

Tod was also dedicated to his family. He was a frequent visitor to his grandmother, Aleen Hood, during the last 15 years of her life when she was a widow. He was an almost daily visitor to his father during Richard’s years as a widower. In more recent years, Tod enjoyed spending time with his nephew, Jacob Bennett, and his five nieces, Rachel Bennett, and Theodora, Antonia, Amanda, and Michelle Birnett. And, they all loved hanging out with their Uncle Tod.