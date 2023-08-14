David Tod Bennett (67) passed away on May 20, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas where he lived most of his life. Tod, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Lockwood, Missouri on September 26, 1955. His parents were the late Richard and Ionell Bennett. Tod was a regular Decoration-Day visitor to Shiloh Cemetery near Everton, Missouri; his ashes are buried there.
Tod was a 1973 graduate of Shawnee Mission West High School. He worked in a variety of jobs, the last being warehouse manager for Doolittle Distributing from 1999 to 2019. He was known for his dedication to the job, always putting in the extra days and hours needed to get the work done.
Tod was also dedicated to his family. He was a frequent visitor to his grandmother, Aleen Hood, during the last 15 years of her life when she was a widow. He was an almost daily visitor to his father during Richard’s years as a widower. In more recent years, Tod enjoyed spending time with his nephew, Jacob Bennett, and his five nieces, Rachel Bennett, and Theodora, Antonia, Amanda, and Michelle Birnett. And, they all loved hanging out with their Uncle Tod.
Tod’s adventures included an extended trip throughout the western U.S. at age 19, pulling a tent trailer with his 1968 Shelby GT-350 convertible. A decade later, he drove with his brother Brian to Boston, and stayed for several days that included a memorable whale watching trip. When he wasn’t working or spending time with family, Tod could often be found fishing. His brother Kevin recalls that during the 2008 recession, employees at Doolittle were working four day weeks. Every Friday, which was Tod’s day off, he would arrive at the warehouse (cave) in the morning to pick up his 1957 Rich Line boat and take it to Shawnee Mission Park for a day of fishing. Tod enjoyed telling the story of when he ended up in the emergency room one night with a lure in his forehead.
Throughout his life, including his final months with terminal cancer, Tod maintained the cheeriest of dispositions. Everyone enjoyed his company.
In addition to his brothers, Kevin and Brian Bennett, nephew and nieces, Tod leaves aunts and uncles: Janice and Eddie Arbuckle, Jeanie and Robert Hughey, and Lois Hood, first cousins: Debra Sutherland, Janet Hunt, Bret and Bart Arbuckle, Andrea Hood-Johnson, Tara Hood-Trull, Matthew and Jon Hughey, and sisters-in-law: Nancy Bennett and L. Nancy Birnbaum.
