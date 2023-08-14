Damon Marshall Force

I was there when Damon took his first breath and I was there when he took his last, my hand on his heart. Damon was truly the love of my life. He was so artistically talented, so creative and so incredibly funny and loving. In the early morning hours of July 17th, we said our prayers, as we did every night. I kissed him on the cheek one last time. I love him more than I could ever say.

Damon was very spiritual and embraced his Jewish Faith. He celebrated his Bar Mitzvah and his Confirmation at Temple B’nai Jehuda in the early 80’s. He had a great sense of humor and an amazing infectious laugh. Somewhat irreverent for sure, he came by that honestly. He loved his friends and there were so very many. I am grateful that I got to know so many of them. He had friends from school, skateboarding, from hockey, from BMX and biking, from our synagogue and summer camps and from break dancing, as well. Oh yes…..and GIRLS! We were overwhelmed by the number of “kids” in the waiting room in the hospital lobby when he had the motorcycle accident. That was March 8, 1987, and our lives would never be the same, never. In a split second, someone else made a bad decision and changed all of our futures. A traumatic brain injury that would forever change life as we knew it.

Damon was working as a “high rise” window cleaner when he was injured……hanging off the sides of buildings on scaffolding! Sure , why not??? Adventure was his happy place. And from that job, their union, we discovered Damon had health insurance that became effective at midnight before the accident at noon. One million dollars. Thank God! That is just one of many, many miracles we are so thankful for. The most profound miracle was Damon, himself, his courage and strength, his hope and his Faith. He fought incredibly hard for 36 years, 4 months and and 9 days. I am thankful for every moment. I am so proud to be his mom. Momzzzo. His dad, Herb, passed away on September 22, 2022. We had a wonderful and loving relationship with “the dad” and Barb, the wicked step mother. We love them both beyond belief. Barb will always be a part of our lives, family is everything. Damon and God decided that it was time for him to be with his daddy again. We are truly all at Peace with that decision. It was theirs to make.

For the last 27 years we have lived in Kansas City. We had lived in L.A., Atlanta and Reno from 1988 to 1996 while I was married to my second husband, Gary. He was a loving step father to Damon. Ultimately, Damon and I returned to K.C. in February of 1996. Sheila Simon and I have been best friends/sisters since our freshman year of high school in 1960. We were in each others weddings and present for the births of each others children, Christine and Damon. We were able to buy a home together for the 3 of us. Sheila found the house for us and it has been perfect for all these years. We both had full time jobs AND full time Damon, as well. She was a premium auditor and I was the manager at J.J.’s Restaurant (again!) She sacrificed so much for Damon, the other mother! Taking care of him became a “life style” for us. Sheila is my rock and I will never be able to thank her for all she gave to him, to us. She is truly my soulmate.

To all the many people who have helped care for Damon over the years, we are forever grateful. So many loving angels. St. Luke’s Home Health has brought us so many. Deborah, for 27 years, who became Damon’s very best friend. Flora, Missy and Christina. Damon’s nurses, Nicole, Alice, Jackie and many more. Above and beyond incredible care. And Kelly, who made sure we had the best people and all the supplies we needed for his care. Barb, from JOCO Health. Dr. Timothy Smith, his primary doctor for 20 years, without whom Damon would never have survived this long. Dr. Stevens, his wound care doctor, St.Joseph Medical Center. Many caregivers, especially Melissa, for 25 years….. They shared many secrets! Forgive me if I have forgotten anyone, I am sure that I have!! I will continue to post here with more thoughts and photos soon. Please share your stories and photos of Damon.

God Bless our families, Barb, Uncle Spencer, Aunt Susan, Aunt Cheri, Aunt Kathy, Aunt Maggie…..and Dr. Janet Williams, who made it possible for us to take care of Damon in our home, as she has for countless others.

You are gone too soon, but we had you for 56 years, 3 months, 3 weeks and 3 days. I will cherish every moment we shared. I’ll miss you, Pooque! I love you so much, I can’t love you no mucher!!

Thank you so much for your prayers. God Bless you. ❤ Carol & Sheila

No services are scheduled at this time.