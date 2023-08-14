  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

Leawood gift shop Cuorebella opening new Mission Farms storefront

Cuorebella, a Leawood gift shop, is bringing its home decor and custom stationery to Mission Farms. Photo via Cuorebella website.

A Leawood shop selling “fine gifts” will soon open the doors to its new digs.

Cuorebella, which previously operated at Leawood’s Hawthorne Plaza shopping center, has officially moved further north.

