Photo credit Shutterstock.
The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a Lenexa man struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 35 in Olathe.
The incident took place just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-35 near the Santa Fe Drive exit, according to an online crash log from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The victim has been identified as Maxwell Michael Pozek, 27, of Lenexa.
The crash report says Pozek was on foot along southbound I-35 when he was struck by an unidentified commercial motor vehicle, like a semi-truck.
The highway patrol says the vehicle’s driver did not stop after striking Pozek.
Recorded radio traffic indicates Pozek’s body was not discovered until about 6 a.m. Saturday, when Olathe Police were called to the scene.
