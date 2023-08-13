  Kyle Palmer  - Traffic

Lenexa pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-35

Photo credit Shutterstock.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a Lenexa man struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 35 in Olathe.

The incident took place just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-35 near the Santa Fe Drive exit, according to an online crash log from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The victim has been identified as Maxwell Michael Pozek, 27, of Lenexa.

