Oswald answered a call for assistance connected to a Lenexa car chase that resulted in a gunfire exchange at the QuikTrip in Mission off Interstate 35 and Lamar Avenue. He was shot during that exchange and was hospitalized in critical condition. He was pronounced dead the next day.

A procession of first responder vehicles through northeast Johnson County, followed by a candlelight vigil at Harmon Park in Prairie Village, honored the 29-year-old officer, who died last week from wounds sustained in a shootout last Sunday.

Hundreds of people from across the metro area and beyond mourned Fairway officer Jonah Oswald on Saturday.

He is survived by his wife, Hannah, and their two young children.

Fairway Police Chief J.P. Thurlo said at Saturday’s vigil that Oswald was bright, funny and “most of all, brave.”

Oswald was “full of courage, so much so he was willing to make the ultimate sacrifice.”

“That day, he raced straight for evil, putting himself between evil and the rest of us,” Thurlo said. “There is so much darkness, that he shines his light on all of us.”

Fairway Mayor Melanie Hepperly said the city and community knew when Oswald showed up to work, he was dedicated to the community.

She said that since Oswald died, residents have contacted her and described him as “friendly, kind, polite, respectful, helpful, positive, had a great sense of humor and he was always prepared for each day.”

“Jonah will be missed everyday, and he will never be forgotten by his fellow officers and the entire community of Fairway that he so faithfully served,” Hepperly said.

Those who want to donate to Oswald’s family can do so online here, or at any of the 52 Price Choppers in the Kansas City metro area, which will be accepting donations through Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Here are some scenes from Saturday night’s parade and vigil.