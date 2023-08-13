  Juliana Garcia  - Fairway

Hundreds mourn Fairway officer Jonah Oswald at parade and vigil

Hundreds mourned Fairway Police Ofc. Jonah Oswald on Saturday with a police parade followed by a candlelight vigil in Prairie Village. Oswald died after sustaining injuries in a shootout at a Mission gas station on Aug. 6. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Hundreds of people from across the metro area and beyond mourned Fairway officer Jonah Oswald on Saturday.

A procession of first responder vehicles through northeast Johnson County, followed by a candlelight vigil at Harmon Park in Prairie Village, honored the 29-year-old officer, who died last week from wounds sustained in a shootout last Sunday.

Oswald answered a call for assistance connected to a Lenexa car chase that resulted in a gunfire exchange at the QuikTrip in Mission off Interstate 35 and Lamar Avenue. He was shot during that exchange and was hospitalized in critical condition. He was pronounced dead the next day.

