Your Community: Johnson County Library’s courier trucks get refresh with vibrant new artwork

Created by Sol Anzorena, this exuberant mural will soon grace one of the Library courier trucks.

Johnson County Library’s courier trucks transport materials between the branches and travel countless miles each year, serving as billboards on wheels, with images promoting Library services.

The current vinyl wraps were installed on the trucks in 2018, so it’s time for a refresh. This year, three local artists are designing the wraps, bringing their uniquely creative visions to the task and giving each truck a bold and brilliant exterior.

“We are asking local artists to interpret what the Library means to them, how the Library impacts the community, and translate that into art,” said marketing specialist Ben Oglesby. “I see it as a moving art installation, where we are showcasing our local Kansas City artists. It’s like a rolling exhibition.”