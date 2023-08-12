  Kansas Reflector  - Legal issues

Police raid Kansas newspaper, seizing computers, records and cellphones

The Marion County Record newspaper's office was raided Friday.

Eric Meyer, publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions in his newspaper office Friday after police seized computers, servers, cellphones and other items. He says he doesn’t know how they will get the newspaper out on Tuesday, but, “We will publish something.” Photo credit Sam Bailey/Kansas Reflector.

By Sherman Smith, Sam Bailey, Rachel Mipro and Tim Carpenter 

In an unprecedented raid Friday, local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the Marion County Record office, the newspaper’s reporters, and the publisher’s home.

Eric Meyer, owner and publisher of the newspaper, said police were motivated by a confidential source who leaked sensitive documents to the newspaper, and the message was clear: “Mind your own business or we’re going to step on you.”