SMSD News: In 2023-2024 it’s a time to shine!

No matter who you are in our community – educator, staff, family member, community member, or student, you play such an important role in supporting the success of our students.

Shawnee Mission is thrilled to begin the first days of school on August 15, 16, and 17 . This 2023-2024 school year We Are One Shawnee Mission and It’s A Time to Shine!

Throughout this year, our Shawnee Mission community will work to support our strategic plan objective: Each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers with the interpersonal skills they need for life success.

In the days leading up to this school year, Shawnee Mission educators have been attending the New Team Member Academy and participating in professional learning to get ready to welcome students. Meanwhile, our construction partners and Operations and Maintenance teams have been working to get facilities ready. Several school communities will welcome students to newly improved facilities. One of the biggest improvements will be a rebuilt Pawnee Elementary School building. It will feature flexible learning spaces for increased collaboration, an outdoor learning space, a new and improved walking path, and spacious classrooms with natural light. This is one of several newly rebuilt schools made possible by a $264 million bond approved by voters in January 2021. Click here for a more complete look at summer 2023 construction projects.

Families getting ready for the school year are encouraged to visit this website, which provides resources to help get ready for the school year.

Throughout 2023-2024, our community can stay up-to-date on Shawnee Mission news by following us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tiktok, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org.

Podcast available now

On Thursday, August 10, Shawnee Mission released the first-ever episode of the new podcast, Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up. Dr. Michelle Hubbard, superintendent, and Dr. Jeremy Higgins, director of secondary human resources, serve as podcast hosts. The first episode highlights all of the work that goes on behind the scenes to get the Shawnee Mission School District ready for a new school year. Click here to find out more and for links to watch or download the podcast.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.