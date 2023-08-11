Cactus Grill coming to Lenexa City Center’s Restaurant Row

Restaurant Row, a Lenexa City Center development project dedicated to sit-down dining establishments, is getting underway at the southwest corner of Renner Boulevard and 87th Street Parkway. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Lenexa’s long-awaited restaurant district — which will feature local favorite Cactus Grill and other eateries — near the entrance of the booming City Center is officially moving ahead.
Some early construction on “Restaurant Row” near 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard had already begun at the site, but local officials and city leaders formally broke ground on the site Thursday afternoon. At least four restaurants are planned.
All of it and other projects to come are part of a decades-long vision to remake what was once farmland into a bustling urban space at the heart of the suburban side of the Kansas City metro area.
Mayor Mike Boehm said the city’s patience in the endeavor to build out City Center over all of these years is “paying off” as the district continues to fill up.
“We had a vision, and we knew where we were headed,” Boehm said. “And I say it all the time, what’s actually happening is probably greater than our mind’s eye could have ever projected when you were looking at a field over time.”
Lenexa’s “Restaurant Row” will be built out in phases
Phase 1 of Restaurant Row will bring with it roughly 17,700 square feet of sit-down dining space.
Those two buildings will bookend the wider Restaurant Row area.
In all, five buildings are planned, as well as a large parking structure.
One of the buildings, at the back corner of the block, has been identified as possible office space.
All of the restaurants and any potential retail will be included in a 22-year, 2% Community Improvement District. That brings the sales tax at all Restaurant Row establishments to 11.35%.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
