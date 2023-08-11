  Kaylie McLaughlin  - City Center

Cactus Grill coming to Lenexa City Center’s Restaurant Row

Restaurant Row, a Lenexa City Center development project dedicated to sit-down dining establishments, is getting underway at the southwest corner of Renner Boulevard and 87th Street Parkway.

Restaurant Row, a Lenexa City Center development project dedicated to sit-down dining establishments, is getting underway at the southwest corner of Renner Boulevard and 87th Street Parkway. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Lenexa’s long-awaited restaurant district — which will feature local favorite Cactus Grill and other eateries — near the entrance of the booming City Center is officially moving ahead.

Some early construction on “Restaurant Row” near 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard had already begun at the site, but local officials and city leaders formally broke ground on the site Thursday afternoon. At least four restaurants are planned.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.