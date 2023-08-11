  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

New businesses, closures and other big changes coming to downtown Mission

Jefe's Campesino Mission is bringing 20 flavors of margaritas to Johnson Drive

Businesses in downtown Mission along Johnson Drive are ever-changing — here are the changes that have happened in 2023. File photo.

Since the start of this year, several businesses along Johnson Drive in downtown Mission have closed — but many others have opened, and there are more on the way.

“Seeing interest and new investment along Mission’s Johnson Drive is such a positive,” said Mayor Sollie Flora. “Being able to attract and promote the opportunities throughout this vital corridor is exciting, and we look forward to supporting both our new and existing businesses.”

Here’s a look at the changes from Jan. 1 to early August in downtown Mission, specifically along Johnson Drive between Roeland Drive and the Metcalf Avenue overpass.

