Since the start of this year, several businesses along Johnson Drive in downtown Mission have closed — but many others have opened, and there are more on the way.

“Seeing interest and new investment along Mission’s Johnson Drive is such a positive,” said Mayor Sollie Flora. “Being able to attract and promote the opportunities throughout this vital corridor is exciting, and we look forward to supporting both our new and existing businesses.”

Here’s a look at the changes from Jan. 1 to early August in downtown Mission, specifically along Johnson Drive between Roeland Drive and the Metcalf Avenue overpass.