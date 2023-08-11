Obituaries Aug 11, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for Aug. 8-10 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from Aug. 8-10, 2023. PJ McGraw (Patrick John) William H. Tott Dolores Katherine Brown Betty Jean Buckley Russell Ralph N. Byrd Paula Fushimi John Hayden “Swede” Holmberg Gerald Edwin Partridge Leonard Paul Porter Walter R. Scherer JC Snellings Mary Joyce Stalder West Barbara Mary Court Darla Hajinian June Lois Hilton Mary Jane Hodges
