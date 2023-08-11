  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

Gates Bar-B-Q in Leawood closed temporarily after kitchen fire

Leawood Gates Bar B Q

The Leawood Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire early Friday morning at Leawood's Gates Bar-B-Q. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Gates Bar-B-Q has closed its Leawood location following a fire early Friday morning.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Leawood Fire Department had not yet determined the cause of the fire at 103rd Street and State Line Road.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: ? THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1