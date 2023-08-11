The Leawood Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire early Friday morning at Leawood's Gates Bar-B-Q. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.
Gates Bar-B-Q has closed its Leawood location following a fire early Friday morning.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Leawood Fire Department had not yet determined the cause of the fire at 103rd Street and State Line Road.
The fire happened around midnight
Leawood Fire Department officials said the department received a call about the building fire shortly after midnight.
Firefighters arrived at 2001 W. 103rd Terrace and found an active fire in the kitchen.
Deputy Fire Chief Jarrett Hawley said the building suffered “significant smoke damage” and minor structural damage.
Only one restaurant employee was present at the time of the fire, and neither the employee nor any firefighters were injured.
Other Gates locations have caught fire before
In 2015, another Gates restaurant in Independence, Missouri, caught fire.
Located near Arrowhead Stadium, the restaurant was destroyed by fire and has since been rebuilt.
The Kansas City company operates five restaurants across the metro — but the Leawood restaurant is the only one in Johnson County.
The restaurant will reopen Wednesday
Owners of the restaurant said Friday that the restaurant should only take a few days to reopen.
During that time, it will undergo inspection and repairs.
The Leawood Fire Department will also continue to investigate the cause of the fire.
Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.
I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.
