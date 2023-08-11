  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Juanita Jean Comley

Juanita Comley’s passing on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 has been publicly announced.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Celebration of Life, on August 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., at Belvoir Winery, 1325 Odd Fellows Road, Liberty, Missouri.