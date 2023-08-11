Update: Local officials announced Friday afternoon that due to forecasts of potential severe weather Friday evening, a parade of first responder vehicles and candlelight vigil honoring Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald has been postponed to Saturday, Aug. 12.
The events will take place at the same times, with the parade set to leave Overland Park at 7:30 and the vigil at Prairie Village’s Harmon Park anticipated to begin at 9 p.m.
Johnson County residents will be able to pay their final respects to Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald in coming days.
Oswald, who died Monday from wounds sustained in a shootout Sunday at a Mission gas station, will be honored Friday evening with a “parade of blue” starting in Overland Park that will pass through several northeast Johnson County cities, ending with a candlelight vigil in Prairie Village.
A visitation and funeral are also planned early next week.
Here are more details:
“Parade of Blue” and vigil Saturday
A parade of first responder vehicles will take off from Shamrock Trading Corporation, 9300 Metcalf Ave., and travel through Overland Park, Mission, Fairway, and Prairie Village.
The parade is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening. (See full route below.)
It is set to end at Harmon Park, 7700 Mission Rd., in Prairie Village, where a candlelight vigil will take place near the skatepark.
The candlelight vigil is estimated to take place between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Visitation on Sunday
A visitation is set to take place Sunday at Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Dr., in Lenexa.
The visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral on Monday
Funeral services are planned for Monday at 11 a.m., also at Westside Family Church.
There will be no graveside service, but a short ceremony is planned outside of the church when the funeral has concluded.
Donations
Donations to the Oswald family can be made by visiting this link.
Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.
Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.
I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.
