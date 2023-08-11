Update: Local officials announced Friday afternoon that due to forecasts of potential severe weather Friday evening, a parade of first responder vehicles and candlelight vigil honoring Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald has been postponed to Saturday, Aug. 12.

The events will take place at the same times, with the parade set to leave Overland Park at 7:30 and the vigil at Prairie Village’s Harmon Park anticipated to begin at 9 p.m.

Johnson County residents will be able to pay their final respects to Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald in coming days.