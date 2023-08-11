  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

John Powell Hastings

John Powell Hastings, age 78, passed away August 7, 2023.
A full obituary will be provided shortly.

Services & Gatherings

Visitation:
Monday, August 21, 2023 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm
Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel
14275 South Black Bob Road
Olathe, KS 66062
913-768-6777