John Powell Hastings, age 78, passed away August 7, 2023.
A full obituary will be provided shortly.
Services & Gatherings
Visitation:
Monday, August 21, 2023 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm
Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel
14275 South Black Bob Road
Olathe, KS 66062
913-768-6777
Visitation:
Family to receive friends at church from 9:30am-10:15am
Reedemer Presbyterian Church, Overland Park, Kansas
Service:
Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 10:30am
Redeemer Presbyterian Church, Overland Park, Kansas
Penwell-Gabel – Funeral Home (913-768-6777) is assisting the family.
