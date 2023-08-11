Johannah “Jo” Kendall,73, passed away on July 29, 2023 at the Olathe Hospice House. Services are pending at this time.
Penwell-Gabel – Funeral Home (913-768-6777) is assisting the family.
Johannah “Jo” Kendall,73, passed away on July 29, 2023 at the Olathe Hospice House. Services are pending at this time.
Penwell-Gabel – Funeral Home (913-768-6777) is assisting the family.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1