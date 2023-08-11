A tractor-trailer hauling more than 1,300 piglets to Iowa stalled out with a mechanical issue on northbound U.S. 69 Highway near 151st Street Thursday morning.

The driver told police he worried that without air circulation or water, the piglets could die in the heat.

The Overland Park Fire Department was called to the scene and spent about 30 minutes spraying water from a fire hose through vents in the trailer, cooling the piglets off.

That was enough to preserve the payload until another truck came by to pick up the pigs.

🗓 Weekend things to do

Movie in the Park, showing “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” Mission’s Mohawk Park, Friday, 8 p.m. [Details]

showing “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” Mission’s Mohawk Park, Friday, 8 p.m. [Details] Chiefs’ “Champions Tour” stop at Lenexa Farmers’ Market, Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon [More info]

stop at Lenexa Farmers’ Market, Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon [More info] “Dog Days of Summer,” Shawnee, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. [More info]

Shawnee, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. [More info] Cruise Night, Merriam, Saturday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. [Details]

🚀 Post’s top Thursday stories

📰 Other local news

Former SM East standout no longer on KU football team. Joe Krause, who was arrested and charged with making a bomb threat on KU’s campus last month, is no longer a student at the school, a university spokesperson confirmed. [ KSNT ]

Local metro police agencies assist Fairway. Members of several local law enforcement agencies, including the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, are helping the eight-person force, including taking some patrol shifts, following the death of Ofc. Jonah Oswald. [ Kansas City Star ]

Commerce Bank among lenders downgraded by Moody’s. The Kansas City-based bank with branches in Johnson County was among 10 small- and regional-sized banks whose credit ratings were downgraded due to growing perceived financial risks. [ CBS ]

📸 A thousand words

A peaceful earlier this week at Leawood’s Gezer Park. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.