The Fairway Police Department is receiving an outpouring of support following the death of Officer Jonah Oswald.
Oswald died earlier this week after being shot during a shootout at a Mission QuikTrip on Sunday morning.
The incident began with a report of a stolen car in Lenexa, which turned into a high-speed chase up Interstate 35 that ended at the gas station on Lamar Avenue.
Oswald was on scene responding to a call for assistance, Fairway Police Chief J.P. Thurlo said in a statement on Sunday.
Now, residents and neighboring cities in northeast Johnson County are showing Fairway police officers that the community supports them in various ways.
A resident organized a blue ribbon parade
- Heather Bridgens of Fairway said the blue ribbon parade came as an idea for a tribute to honor Oswald and his service to the community but also as a sign of support to his family, friends and fellow Fairway police officers.
- Bridgens purchased and delivered blue ribbons to about 50 to 100 Fairway residents.
- When she posted about her effort on the messaging app NextDoor, it spread — garnering inquiries from residents in nearby Roeland Park, Prairie Village and in the broader Kansas City area.
- Bridgens said she hopes Fairway police officers see the ribbons as signs of appreciation for all their efforts, including the nighttime patrol she remembers from when she was nursing her children.
- “That was always such a reassuring thing that I’d see their light shine through at two in the morning and know that they were looking out for us,” Bridgens said. “I think this is just a great way to say that we’re looking out for them, too, especially in this critical time.”
Another northeast Johnson County city is joining the effort
- The city of Westwood is also offering memorial ribbons for residents who want to show support for Oswald’s family and Fairway police officers.
- Ribbons can be picked up at city hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday while supplies last.
- For a big enough piece of ribbon, residents are asked to measure the circumference of their trees and add three feet to that number.
- “Our condolences and sympathies are with the family of Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald,” the city’s latest newsletter, the Westwood Buzz, reads. “He provided service to not only citizens of Fairway but many others in and around our community, including the city of Westwood.”
Other local leaders share condolences
- Roeland Park Mayor Michael Poppa on Monday led a moment of silence during the city council meeting in honor of Oswald.
- Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson offered condolences to the Oswald family and the Fairway Police Department, as well.
- While Oswald was not a Prairie Village officer, Mikkelson said, he was “very much one of ours” as northeast Johnson County officers work closely together.
- Prairie Village Chief of Police Byron Roberson asked those gathered at Monday’s city council meeting to keep Oswald’s family, friends and Prairie Village officers — who knew Oswald well — in their prayers.
- “Our community has suffered a tremendous loss this past Sunday,” Roberson said. “With a criminal that was trying to escape apprehension, this officer did pay the ultimate sacrifice trying to do his job to keep the community safe.”
How can you get involved?
- Bridgens encouraged Fairway residents and the rest of the community to join the blue ribbon parade to show support.
- Ribbon supplies were dropped off to Fairway City Hall for residents to pick up, but city staff confirmed the last of the ribbon was given away Thursday afternoon.
- Others who want to support the Oswald family —including his wife and two young children — can donate to the Jonah Oswald family fund at the Public Safety Credit Union.
- All of the donation money will go toward the Oswald family, according to Westwood’s newsletter. Donations can be made here.
- And through Aug. 22, all Price Chopper locations in the Kansas City metro are accepting donations, all proceeds of which will go to Oswald’s Family.
