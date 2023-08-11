  Juliana Garcia  - Fairway

Northeast Johnson County comes together after Fairway officer’s Jonah Oswald’s death

Fairway memorial ribbons

Fairway residents and neighboring community leaders are showing support for the late officer Jonah Oswald with a blue ribbon parade. Above, a blue ribbon on a statue along Shawnee Mission Parkway. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The Fairway Police Department is receiving an outpouring of support following the death of Officer Jonah Oswald.

Oswald died earlier this week after being shot during a shootout at a Mission QuikTrip on Sunday morning.

The incident began with a report of a stolen car in Lenexa, which turned into a high-speed chase up Interstate 35 that ended at the gas station on Lamar Avenue.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.