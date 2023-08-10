Changes are coming to Prairie Village’s Windsor Park near 71st and Mission.
The Prairie Village City Council on Monday unanimously approved nearly $450,000 worth of improvements for the park, 7200 Windsor St., largely to go toward electrical repairs and a new restroom.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1