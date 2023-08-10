  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village’s Windsor Park to see nearly $450K worth of improvements

Windsor Park Prairie Village sign

Prairie Village's Windsor Park is getting a brand new restroom, with a small shelter attached, and lights are coming back to the sport courts and park pavilion. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Changes are coming to Prairie Village’s Windsor Park near 71st and Mission.

The Prairie Village City Council on Monday unanimously approved nearly $450,000 worth of improvements for the park, 7200 Windsor St., largely to go toward electrical repairs and a new restroom.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.