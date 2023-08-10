  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

William H. Tott

Sept. 2, 1940 – Aug. 8, 2023

William H. Tott passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2023 with his loved ones by his side.

In 1965 Bill moved from Sioux City, Iowa to Kansas City, Missouri where he continued his career in construction. When Bill wasn’t out work he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing poker.