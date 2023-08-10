  Juliana Garcia  - Roeland Park

Roeland Park joins other JoCo cities, adopts definition of antisemitism

Roeland Park antisemitism definition

Roeland Park on Monday adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism, despite one Kansas Islamic group's urge to reject it last week. File photo.

The Roeland Park City Council on Monday joined five other Johnson County cities and adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism.

This comes after a Kansas Islamic group urged the city council to reject adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism, because the group sees this specific definition as expanding antisemitism to include criticisms of the state of Israel, particularly the Israeli government’s handling of Palestinian rights.

Jewish community members on Monday spoke in support of adopting the IHRA definition of antisemitism and said it has nothing to do with the current Israeli government or its policies.

