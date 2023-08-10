The new shop will open in the Shawnee Station West shopping center off Maurer Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway at 15937 W 65th St.

The Poké Post , a new Pokémon card collector shop, is nearing its opening date in central Shawnee.

Overton found a new business in an old hobby

As a kid, Overton said he was really into Pokémon cards.

“My story is probably not unlike many kids from my generation,” he said.

One of the first packs he opened in 1999 — which was a birthday present from his grandma — had the rare and much-coveted first edition Holographic Charizard card in it, valued today in the thousands of dollars.

Pokémon began life in the mid-1990s as a video game franchise in Japan and has since morphed into a global media franchise that includes TV shows, movies and trading card games. (In the summer of 2016, the Pokémon Go mobile app briefly sparked a worldwide phenomenon where players were frequently seen in public places trying to “capture” Pokémon characters.)

Overton was an avid Pokémon collector growing up, but over the years, he got away from the hobby.

Then, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Overton started to get back into it, drawn by the nostalgia and the 25th anniversary celebration releases from Pokémon.

After about two years of collecting again as a hobby, Overton decided to open a shop of his own.

“I’m doing this for the hobby and the passion,” he told the Post. “I’ve had another successful business in my life that I’ve done well, and it’s given me all the blessings in the world to be able to pursue this and do this.”

Poké Post sells, trades and grades cards

Patrons can buy new packs and trade in or sell their own inventories.

Poké Post will also send off collector cards to be formally graded for customers and have cases of already graded cards for sale.

The shop will also have other collector cards for sale, including Yu-Gi-Oh! cards and the forthcoming Disney Lorcana game. But the focus — from the decor to the displays — is on Pokémon.

“I’ve tried to make my store really, really deep into Pokémon so that it’s kind of just an awesome experience,” Overton said.

Poké Post will offer more than just Pokémon cards

Overton, more than anything, wants to establish a community space in the store.

He plans to host tournaments, food truck nights and other events to make it more than just a collector shop. There are also plans to have Roasterie cold brew on tap.

Additionally, Overton has applied to establish an official Pokémon league at his shop, which will allow tournament players to earn points for competing.

Poké Post will also have tables and chairs for about 24 people, plus some stools at the bar that lines the display wall.

Starting out, Poké Post’s hours will be limited

The plan is to start off with the shop open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Overton might add more hours as he gets established, particularly during the evening.

He’s also looking to hire some people to manage the store for him.

More Shawnee Station West news: Kansas City-area burrito shop owner brings concept home to Shawnee