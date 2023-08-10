  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

One-stop shop for Pokémon card collectors coming to Shawnee

Travis Overton owns the Poke Post, a Pokemon card shop and trading post in central Shawnee. He set out to open the store after reigniting his nostalgic love for Pokemon cards during the pandemic.

The Poké Post, a new Pokémon card collector shop, is nearing its opening date in central Shawnee.

The new shop will open in the Shawnee Station West shopping center off Maurer Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway at 15937 W 65th St.

Owner Travis Overton said the store is eyeballing a mid-September opening date.

