Feb. 9, 1944 – Aug. 4, 2023

PJ McGraw (Patrick John), 79, of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully on August, 4th 2023, surrounded by his family and loved ones. PJ grew up in Bellevue, NE. PJ served for a number of years in the United States Army stationed in Germany. He was an entrepreneur and owned many businesses throughout the course of his life. He was the self-published author of his autobiography, One Crazy Bastard. PJ lived in Overland Park with his wife of 42 years. He will be dearly missed and always remembered.

PJ was predeceased by his mother, Thyra and his father, Raymond and brother in-law Denver Angel. He is survived by his wife Melanie, his daughter Alexis Bergstrand (Mitch), his son Taylor McGraw (Ali) and his sisters Kathy Rolphs (Dave) and Sharon Angel.