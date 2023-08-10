  Kyle Palmer  - Fairway

Fairway officer Jonah Oswald to be honored with ‘parade of blue’ and vigil Friday night

Photo courtesy Amos Family Funeral Home.

Johnson County residents will be able to pay their final respects to Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald in coming days.

Oswald, who died Monday from wounds sustained in a shootout Sunday at a Mission gas station, will be honored Friday evening with a “parade of blue” starting in Overland Park that will pass through several northeast Johnson County cities, ending with a candlelight vigil in Prairie Village.

A visitation and funeral are also planned early next week.

