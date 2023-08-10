Johnson County residents will be able to pay their final respects to Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald in coming days.

Oswald, who died Monday from wounds sustained in a shootout Sunday at a Mission gas station, will be honored Friday evening with a “parade of blue” starting in Overland Park that will pass through several northeast Johnson County cities, ending with a candlelight vigil in Prairie Village.

A visitation and funeral are also planned early next week.