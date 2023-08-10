How Johnson County will spend $1.6M in COVID relief funds

Here are the other four items considered by the commission.

Johnson County Commissioners on Aug. 3 convened to consider how the county will spend remaining federal COVID-19 relief funds. The county agreed to pay for accessibility upgrades at the Theatre in the Park , an outdoor theater at Shawnee Mission Park.

Johnson County is spending roughly $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds on several initiatives, including one to help pay rent and utilities as well as providing for the housing needs of people with certain disabilities.

Eviction mediation and utility assistance — $512,000

A total of $512,000 for an eviction mediation pilot program and utility assistance. The eviction mediation program is intended to address an expected increase in evictions with the end of a state emergency rental assistance program. The pilot program would run from September through November of this year, with a goal of mediating 100 evictions. Its budget is $12,000.

The remainder, $500,000, is for assistance with utility bills. That item passed 6-1, with Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara voting against. She said she thought the item would turn into a regular expense instead of a one-time deal.

Housing and vocational programs for people with IDD

The county approved earmarking a total of $1,153,000 to support housing and vocational programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. That package included $698,000 to complete three more homes that will add 10 more units of Section 8 eligible affordable and accessible housing. The Friends of Johnson County Developmental Supports proposed the funding to complete the homes by July 2024.

An allocation of $50,000 goes to an assistive technology makers lab for those with developmental disabilities to learn new skills with digital fabrication tools. Another $405,000 would go to a cooking classroom for the development of independent living and employment skills.

That item passed unanimously.

Old Settlers Days festival in Olathe — $15,000

Commissioners also voted to provide the Old Settlers Association with a one-time $15,000 to help pay for the Olathe festival. Established in 1898, Old Settlers Days is a three-day event that takes place the weekend after Labor Day.

Festival organizers suffered financially when they were unable to host the event for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a county document. Moreover, construction of apartments around the town square cut into space that had been available for arts and crafts booths. Booth fees typically account for most of the revenues that support the festival’s operating budget.

Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick expressed reservations about funding for what is an Olathe city event, and suggested the organizers seek out support from the City of Olathe.

However, other commissioners noted that Old Settlers Days is different because Olathe is the county seat and because it will take place on county grounds.

That item was approved 6-1, with Hanzlick voting no.

Faith-based substance abuse recovery programs — TABLED

The commission tabled a proposal to give $250,000 each to two faith-based organizations for substance abuse recovery programs. The non-profits, Mercy & Truth Medical Missions Clinic Renovations of Kansas City, Kansas, and New Creation Inc. Substance Abuse Disorder Program based in Olathe, are self-described Christian organizations.

A 6-1 majority of commissioners voted to table that item to seek reassurance that other community groups providing the same services have an equal chance at the funding. O’Hara was the lone no vote.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.