  Roxie Hammill

How Johnson County will spend $1.6M in COVID relief funds

A bulk of Johnson County's remaining COVID-19 relief funds will go toward housing and vocational programming for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities. Friends of Johnson County Developmental Supports advocated for the funding and will lead the initiative for the housing component. Above, a resident and caretaker at an open house with Friends of Johnson County Developmental Supports in 2019. File photo.

Johnson County is spending roughly $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds on several initiatives, including one to help pay rent and utilities as well as providing for the housing needs of people with certain disabilities.

Johnson County Commissioners on Aug. 3 convened to consider how the county will spend remaining federal COVID-19 relief funds. The county agreed to pay for accessibility upgrades at the Theatre in the Park, an outdoor theater at Shawnee Mission Park.

Here are the other four items considered by the commission.