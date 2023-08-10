Price Chopper stores across the Kansas City area are collecting donations to support the family of Fairway Police Ofc. Jonah Oswald, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

Shoppers can make donations at any checkout register or at a store’s customer service desk between now and Tuesday, Aug. 22.

“On behalf of the entire Price Chopper family, we’d like to offer our condolences to the Oswald family,” said Casie Broker, Price Chopper’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re so grateful to those who serve to protect our community.”

Oswald died Monday after sustaining wounds in a shootout with a suspect at a Mission QuikTrip early Sunday morning. The suspect was also killed.

All 52 Price Chopper stores in the metro are participating, including those locally owned by Ball Foods, Cosentino and McKeever’s.

🗓 Public meetings Thursday

Board of County Commissioners, 9:30 a.m. [View agenda]

Johnson County Library Board, 4 p.m. [View agenda]

Johnson County hires new airport executive. Bryan Johnson is currently the director of the MidAmerica St. Louis Airport and a certified pilot. He will start as the new executive director of the Johnson County Airport Commission on Aug. 28. [ Johnson County ]

Overland Park Historical Society receives $100,000 state grant. Society officials say they plan to put the funds towards a $1 million renovation of Overland Park first train depot downtown that is now being converted into a museum. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

Popular KCMO ice cream shop to open Olathe location. Betty Rae’s plans to open its third shop — the first outside the Kansas City limits — on Ridgeview Road by the end of September. [ Kansas City Star ]

Young would-be golfers learned the basics of the game earlier this month at the Wee Links Golf Course at Heritage Park in Olathe. Photo via Instagram.